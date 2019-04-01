Art exhibit explores what it's like to "Drive While Black"
A new art exhibit at the Noyes Museum of Art at Stockton University's Kramer Hall in Hammonton looks at the struggle for freedom and rights of the black population of this country through the eyes and experiences of several artists.
Investigators say Pinelands wildfire may have been cause by humans By Monday afternoon, officials said the fire was completely contained, though it continued to burn. In total, it tore through more than 11,600 acres of the Pinelands National Reserve.
Developers seek to start AC Gateway part two: Construction could begin as soon as the fall on a $62 million second phase of Stockton University’s city campus. School officials will meet with project developers Tuesday. Follow reporter David Danzis on Twitter for updates from the meeting
Salvation Army's looks to help fill void left by Sister Jean's Kitchen "We see the struggle that’s going on here," said Frank Picciotto, head of the Salvation Army Atlantic City Corp. He estimated that an additional 400 meals were served by Salvation Army's soup kitchen in February.
Spring sports season has begun Take a look at the Press' listing of the teams to beat in high school softball and who are the best baseball teams in the area.