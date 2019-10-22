Greg Dewees

Political party: Republican

Age: 62

Hometown: Northfield

Current job: Atlantic County government, Engineering Department, survey unit supervisor

Education: Gloucester County College

Political message: We need to continue to control property taxes without reducing services. Northfield is a great place to live. We must keep it affordable for our residents. Maintaining or improving city services without raising taxes is a difficult task. We don’t have an expense problem. We have a revenue problem. Our employees are experienced, knowledgeable and work hard for Northfield. I’m always searching for new sources of funding or cost savings. I raised my family here, and I have deep roots in this community. I love this town. We are a small community, and I know residents in every neighborhood. It is my privilege to work hard for every single one of them.

