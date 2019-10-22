Political party: Republican
Age: 62
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Atlantic County government, Engineering Department, survey unit supervisor
Education: Gloucester County College
Political message: We need to continue to control property taxes without reducing services. Northfield is a great place to live. We must keep it affordable for our residents. Maintaining or improving city services without raising taxes is a difficult task. We don’t have an expense problem. We have a revenue problem. Our employees are experienced, knowledgeable and work hard for Northfield. I’m always searching for new sources of funding or cost savings. I raised my family here, and I have deep roots in this community. I love this town. We are a small community, and I know residents in every neighborhood. It is my privilege to work hard for every single one of them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.