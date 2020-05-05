Cape Assist recently received a $1,000 donation from the benefactors of the Greg DiAntonio Memorial. The money was used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from Tony’s Produce and Acme gift cards, which were then distributed to Cape Assist clients and their families. The nonprofit organization is named for Greg DiAntonio, a young man who lost his battle with substance abuse. For more information, visit GregDiantonioMemorial.com.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

