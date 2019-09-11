Gregory's 3

No, Gregory’s did not suddenly open a brewery. Instead, Gregory’s is offering a specially priced menu available after the tour. Sit back, enjoy your post-sipping buzz over a nice dinner, and stay for some tunes; the DJ comes on at 9 p.m.

