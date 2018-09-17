Republican Frank LoBiondo is retiring after 24 years in Congress. I am the Republican running to replace him. My opponent is Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew. We have similar ages and backgrounds. However, we are worlds apart in our politics.
For the past 20 years, Van Drew made a career in New Jersey politics. He reliably served the bosses and special interests who funded his campaigns year after year.
In past years as an Atlantic City councilman and Atlantic County freeholder, I saved money, avoided tax hikes and served my constituents well. During that time, I also infuriated political leaders and big donors by publicly telling the truth about bad and expensive projects by their favorite “cash cows” — “independent” authorities like the CRDA and ACUA.
Since 2002, Van Drew was part of the Democratic majority led by state Senate President Steve Sweeney that dominated state government — even when Republican Chris Christie was governor. Christie often bragged of how closely he worked with Democrats like his “dear friend” Sweeney. Christie also did little or nothing to challenge Sweeney’s Democratic majority during the 2011 and 2013 elections.
The past 16 years were a disaster for New Jersey. Sweeney-Van Drew Democrats and Christie Republicans made the problems created by previous governors, Democrat Jim Florio and Republican Christie Todd Whitman, far worse.
They imposed and continued a double sales tax on hotels and motels. They hiked already high tolls and state business, sales, estate, gas, electricity and income taxes and “fees” to unsustainable levels. They cut state aid and rebates and mandated spending hikes that also raised property taxes. They made New Jersey a dangerous, high tax, low-wage “sanctuary state” by refusing to enforce federal immigration laws.
They also ignored our State Constitution to put taxpayers and state pension funds roughly $221 billion in debt, or $61,400 per taxpayer. That debt can be paid back only by massive tax hikes in the future or by paying bondholders and retirees pennies on the dollar.
During the past 16 years, I warned voters of these problems, and offered specific solutions to fix them. I formed LibertyAndProsperity.com, a non-political education organization, in 2003. I used radio programs, newspaper columns, Facebook posts and taxpayer lawsuits to deliver its message.
During this time, I was also a lawyer in Somers Point. Much of my practice was doing bankruptcies and divorces for families unable to cope with the rising costs and falling incomes caused by Democratic President Obama and Swamp Republicans in Washington, and New Jersey’s own swamp in Trenton.
If elected to Congress, I promise to continue what I’ve done since I was a councilman in Atlantic City 32 years ago. I will support President Trump’s agenda of tax cuts, enforcement of immigration laws, good jobs and full employment. I will support Second Amendment rights. I will work for the repeal of Obamacare mandates that make health care insurance far more expensive than it needs to be.
Otherwise, my Democratic opponent will go on to serve his swamp in Washington.
Seth Grossman, of Atlantic City and an attorney, is the Republican candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District.