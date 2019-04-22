Growing season arrives for South Jersey gardeners

Richard VanVranken of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County discusses the growing season. Cool-season plants, such as lettuce, cabbage and broccoli, are good to plant now, according to the extension, which provides agricultural support statewide.
Belinda Chester at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County planting. The growing season is here in South Jersey and Rutgers University is here to help out. April 9, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Richard VanVranken of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County discusses the growing season. Cool-season plants, such as lettuce, cabbage and broccoli, are good to plant now, according to the extension, which provides agricultural support statewide.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/
Belinda Chester at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County planting. The growing season is here in South Jersey and Rutgers University is here to help out. April 9, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Weather conditions of the past year have lined up nicely to offer optimism for local backyard growers. Rutgers Masters Gardeners explain what it means now and for the coming months.
The warmer days of spring mean more opportunities to enjoy a nice meal with a nice breeze. Outdoor dining is not just a Boardwalk thing in Atlantic City, and the options are growing.
Easter Sunday in Atlantic City has for decades meant crowds of people decked out in their finest and most fashionable outfits. The Steel Pier continued the tradition with its 15th annual Best Dressed Contest.
Judges look over contestants in the best dressed children 4-6 years old during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Members of the Newsome family, from Mays Landing, take a selfie during the contest. They won the award for best-dressed family.
Elvis Cadavid's Happy Place. His career as general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap Room keeps him plenty busy, so he savors quiet mornings and relaxing evenings on his waterfront deck.
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City “My Happy Place”Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid, 38, born and raised in the Atlantic City area, is a co-owner of Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House. He leads by example that hard work pays off. Cadavid brings with him a wealth of experience and passion for the restaurant industry from busing tables at local breakfast spots when he was 14 years old to serving and managing A.C.’s finest restaurant establishments, including Knife & Fork Inn, Dock’s Oyster House and Borgata’s Bobby Flay Steakhouse. Following the tragedy of Hurricane Sandy, Cadavid decided to pursue his dream of becoming a restaurant owner, along with his business partner, Tom Harris. Together they rebuilt and opened the doors to Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in 2013. Since then, Vagabond has received 10 A.C. Weekly Nightlife Awards and has even been featured on the Food Network’s hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives with world famous chef Guy Fieri. On top of operating a successful business, Cadavid makes philanthropic efforts a top priority. Vagabond’s fundraising endeavors support local charities, police/fire departments and grant scholarships to children within the local community. Thanks to Cadavid’s passion, hard work and determination, Vagabond remains one of the top-rated local eateries serving up craft beers and pub food classics with a twist.
Atlantic City unveiled a new welcome sign Saturday on West End Avenue. From left are Elvis Cadavid of Vagabond, retired Atlantic City Fire Chief Dennis Brooks, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz and his daughter, Chelsea resident Cindy Owen, Chelsea resident Anne Marie Wilkins, Tom Harris of Vagabond (hidden), Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club representative, Mayor Frank Gilliam, Ventnor Commissioner Lance Landgraf, Ron Ruffner, vice president of Lighthouse properties; and Meg Sippey, executive director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony (hidden).
Elvis Cadavid, general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City, finds peace on the deck of his Atlantic City home.
Elvis Cadavid, 38, born and raised in the Atlantic City area, is a co-owner of Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House. He leads by example that hard work pays off. Cadavid brings with him a wealth of experience and passion for the restaurant industry from busing tables at local breakfast spots when he was 14 years old to serving and managing A.C.’s finest restaurant establishments, including Knife & Fork Inn, Dock’s Oyster House and Borgata’s Bobby Flay Steakhouse. Following the tragedy of Hurricane Sandy, Cadavid decided to pursue his dream of becoming a restaurant owner, along with his business partner, Tom Harris. Together they rebuilt and opened the doors to Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in 2013. Since then, Vagabond has received 10 A.C. Weekly Nightlife Awards and has even been featured on the Food Network’s hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives with world famous chef Guy Fieri. On top of operating a successful business, Cadavid makes philanthropic efforts a top priority. Vagabond’s fundraising endeavors support local charities, police/fire departments and grant scholarships to children within the local community. Thanks to Cadavid’s passion, hard work and determination, Vagabond remains one of the top-rated local eateries serving up craft beers and pub food classics with a twist.
Atlantic City unveiled a new welcome sign Saturday on West End Avenue. From left are Elvis Cadavid of Vagabond, retired Atlantic City Fire Chief Dennis Brooks, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz and his daughter, Chelsea resident Cindy Owen, Chelsea resident Anne Marie Wilkins, Tom Harris of Vagabond (hidden), Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club representative, Mayor Frank Gilliam, Ventnor Commissioner Lance Landgraf, Ron Ruffner, vice president of Lighthouse properties; and Meg Sippey, executive director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony (hidden).
