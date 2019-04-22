Growing season arrives for South Jersey gardeners

Weather conditions of the past year have lined up nicely to offer optimism for local backyard growers. Rutgers Masters Gardeners explain what it means now and for the coming months.

The warmer days of spring mean more opportunities to enjoy a nice meal with a nice breeze. Outdoor dining is not just a Boardwalk thing in Atlantic City, and the options are growing.

Easter Sunday in Atlantic City has for decades meant crowds of people decked out in their finest and most fashionable outfits. The Steel Pier continued the tradition with its 15th annual Best Dressed Contest

Steel Pier Best Dressed Easter Contest

1 of 26

Elvis Cadavid's Happy Place. His career as general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap Room keeps him plenty busy, so he savors quiet mornings and relaxing evenings on his waterfront deck.

PHOTOS of Elvis Cadavid's 'Happy Place' in Atlantic City

1 of 13

"Game of Thrones" students. As the HBO smash hit nears its final episode, it offers Stockton University students the chance to learn about history, gender and sexuality, violence, religion and more in Professor Geoffrey Gust's unique class.

Which high school teams are the best in South Jersey? Check out this week's Elite 11 rankings in baseball, softball, track and field, crew and boys tennis.