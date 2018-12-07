Sooy Avenue home has chosen to press pause on their musical holiday light show
For 12 years, Connie Havens and Charlie Auchter have transformed their home in Absecon into a holiday extravaganza that draws more than 5,000 people throughout the month and adds about an extra $500 to their electric bill.
Santa Claus is coming to town... again. After last year’s fantastic response, the Atlantic City Christmas Parade will once again make its way down the Boardwalk.
State-issued permits to provide alcohol at Stockton University's city campus have ruffled feathers of bar owners in Atlantic City. Last month, Chartwells’ parent company, Compass Group, applied for the annual concessionaire permit, which revealed to local business owners a loophole in the licensing system.
Who are this year's Cross Country All-Stars? The Press of Atlantic City has selected its top field hockey players for the fall 2018 season. See the full list here.
Joe Callahan is ready for the next opportunity, says sports columnist David Weinberg. Since getting released by the Eagles in early September, the 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate has spent this NFL season home in Absecon.
Contractors remove Sears signs from Hamilton Mall. As crews removed the Sears letters from the Hamilton Mall's western anchor store, it was a sign that days of department store shopping may have come to an end.
Get a taste of Flavor Food Network star Guy Fieri talks about how his passion for food started in his childhood kitchen, while serving up his signature wings at one of his Atlantic City restaurants.