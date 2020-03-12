Due to rising concerns around COVID-19, Holy Spirit has decided to cancel/postpone a dress rehearsal scheduled for Sunday.

The school will update if it reschedules the event.

Contact: 609-272-7234

dgrote@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Grote

Tags

Print Director

Press copy editor since 2006, copy desk chief since 2014. Masters in journalism from Temple University, 2006. My weekly comics blog, Wednesday Morning Quarterback, appears Wednesday mornings at PressofAC.com.

Load comments