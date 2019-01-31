CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Kitchen Phanatics 4-H Club will host the 4-H CHOPPED! Cooking Contest, and new this year, is an adult division for all 4-H volunteers, alumni, and parents.
The event is also open to all registered Cape May County 4-H members in the fourth grade or older.
The twist to the contest is that all prepared dishes must include the required ingredient ginger, regardless of whether the recipe is intended for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert.
Contestants will have two hours for food prep and cooking and will be judged on: creating a table setting, displaying a menu for one meal and preparing one dish from their menu.
Contestants are required to bring all items needed for prep, cooking and serving, as well as all items for their table setting. Judging will be based on the 4-H Danish system and prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in each division.
The 4-H Cooking Contest is an example of the learn-by-doing approach that the 4-H youth development program teaches.
“The 4-H youth development program is all about youth developing skills and self-confidence through the exploration of something that interests them under the guidance of a caring adult…this contest is a perfect example of that,” said Linda Horner, 4-H Program coordinator.
The 4-H CHOPPED! Cooking Contest will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Erma Volunteer Fire House, 415 Breakwater Road at the Cape May County Airport.
The snow date is March 9. Preregistration is required by Feb. 1. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or email charlotte.axelsson@co.cape-may.nj.us. For more information about 4-H, see cmc4h.com.