Lower Cape May vs Pleasantville

Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Haddon Township (3-1) at Lower Cape May (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Lower has dropped two straight after beating Riverside 29-12. Haddon Township has won three straight, including a 35-0 win over Riverside.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments