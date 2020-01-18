Andrew Gostovich scored 26 as Haddonfield improved to 10-1.
Colby Etter and Rhomaine Rhett each scored 10 for Millville (5-7)
Haddonfield 16 18 17 9 – 60
Millville 6 2 11 20 – 39
HAD – Mooney 7, McLane 6, Fell 4, Leming 3, Kasko 1, Gostovich 26, Cerrato 11
MV – Etter 10, Bowman 2, Rhett 10, Kearney 8, Butler 9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.