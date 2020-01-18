Andrew Gostovich scored 26 as Haddonfield improved to 10-1.

Colby Etter and Rhomaine Rhett each scored 10 for Millville (5-7)

Haddonfield 16 18 17 9 – 60

Millville 6 2 11 20 – 39

HAD – Mooney 7, McLane 6, Fell 4, Leming 3, Kasko 1, Gostovich 26, Cerrato 11

MV – Etter 10, Bowman 2, Rhett 10, Kearney 8, Butler 9

