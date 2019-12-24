At Haddonfield

Friday

11 a.m.

Clearview vs. Woodrow Wilson

12:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Haddonfield

Saturday

11 a.m.

Clearview vs. Egg Harbor Township

12:30 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson vs. Haddonfield

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

