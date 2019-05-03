Need to know: He came from way back to win the Gotham Stakes — after a very hot pace up front — and tried to do the same in the Wood Memorial, where he finished third behind Tacitus and Tax, though he was running at the end. Lexington native Kiaran McLaughlin will be looking for his first Derby victory with Haikal, his ninth starter in this race … if he makes it to the starting gate. Haikal had a minor foot issue Thursday morning and will be reassessed Friday to see if he can make the race. All five of Haikal’s previous starts came at Aqueduct, and jockey Rajiv Maragh will be aboard for the fifth straight time.
A good bet? He’s likely to be coming from the back, and that’s always a major crapshoot in this 20-horse field. There appear to be better choices among the long shots, and the foot issue — although not serious — is concerning this close to race day.