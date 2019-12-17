030119_spt_mlgbb

On February 28th 2019, in Linwood at Mainland Regional Highschool, MRHS girls hosts Absegami during the South Jersey Group III State Girls Basketball Playoffs. (l-r) Gami #30 Haleigh Schafer.

Haleigh Schafer

Absegami

5-9, Jr G

Schafer averaged 15.5 points last season.

