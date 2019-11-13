Stockton women's basketball preview: The Ospreys look to improve from last year's 8-17 season. They open this season at Penn State Schuylkill on Wednesday.
Halle Berry visits A.C. kids: The Oscar-winning actress met with members of the Atlantic City Xclusive drill team at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall — where her movie "Bruised" is being filmed — to inspire them to never give up on their dreams.
Ocean City girls soccer prepares for state semifinal: The Red Raiders will play Central Jersey champion Hopewell Valley Central on Wednesday. They are seeking their first state championship appearance in program history.
Piping plovers back on the rise in N.J.: Nesting results indicate a 19% increase in plover pairs from 2018. Efforts have been made to decrease the predator population to bring plovers back to their 2003 peak.
Atlantic City Council selects Dunston for 2nd Ward seat: LaToya Dunston — now the only female council member — beat out Edward Stephens and Deon Garland, who were also nominated by the Atlantic City Democratic Committee to fill the vacant seat.
