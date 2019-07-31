The Ultimate Gaming Championship's Halo Classic is moving from Bally's to the Adrian Phillips Ballroom in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to accomodate an increase in the volume of participants.
The esports tournament, presented by UGC, Caesars Entertainment and INGAME ESPORTS, is scheduled for September 6-8.
The event is the third co-organized or co-sponsored event by INGAME, which has a public-private partnership with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Anthony Gaud, INGAME president and co-founder, said the company was excited to be back at Boardwalk Hall.
"There are very few venues that have that kind of grandiosity," Gaud said. "It's one of those venues that we really feel the more that we use it for events, the more that Atlantic City and the Hall become known for these things."
Atlantic City has recently become a frequent esports destination. In April, Boardwalk Hall hosted the 10th annual Collegiate StarLeague Grand Finals for collegiate competitive gamers.
According to the Ultimate Gaming Championship website, the UGC Halo Classic offers a chance for old school Halo participants and newcomers to compete at a high level.
The “Halo 3” 4 vs. 4 tournament will feature a double-elimination bracket and a $50,000 prize for the winning pool.
Tickets are on sale now at ugcevents.gg/haloclassic.
Salena LeDonne contributed to this report.