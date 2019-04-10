The Hamilton Greene apartment community on Route 322 in Hamilton Township recently broke ground on an addition of 220 apartments.

The new units will be built adjacent to the 416 existing apartments and will extend out toward Cologne Avenue. It will be known at The Glades at Hamilton Greene.

Residents of The Glades will have access to all Hamilton Greene amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, large clubhouse, playground, tennis courts and multi-use sport court.

Early construction estimates project the first apartments to be available for move-in during the spring of 2020 with the project to be completed during 2021.

— Press staff reports

Tags

Load comments