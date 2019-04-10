Scully Company, developer, recently broke ground to expand the Hamilton Greene apartment community on Route 322/Black Horse Pike by adding an additional 220 apartments. The newly constructed units will be built adjacent to the 416 existing apartments and will extend out towards Cologne Avenue. The 220 new apartments will vary from the existing by name, features and design. Apartments within the expansion will comprise The Glades at Hamilton Greene, an extension of the original community built in the mid-1980s. 80% of The Glades at Hamilton Greene will have attached garages with direct access to the homes, a key differentiator in this market. One- and two-bedroom apartments with and without dens will feature a contemporary style, open layouts, stainless steel appliances and distinctive kitchen designs. Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company explains, “Mays Landing has been hungry for new product for many years since the last decade has delivered less than 100 multifamily apartments. Hamilton Greene has experienced continually strong occupancy against market fluctuation, bringing us confidence that our expansion will be well-received. The Glades at Hamilton Greene represents a product currently lacking in this area and we are excited to be bringing it to the Mays Landing market.” Residents of The Glades at Hamilton Greene will have access to all Hamilton Greene amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, stunning outdoor swimming pool, large clubhouse, playground, tennis courts and multi-use sport court. In addition to the community’s abundance of amenities, residents will enjoy the walking/jogging paths throughout the beautifully landscaped grounds. Early construction estimates project the first apartments to be available for move-in during the Spring of 2020 and project completion during 2021. April 9, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)