Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses

Atlantic County officials expect to turn the Hamilton Mall into a COVID-19 testing site.

Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.

