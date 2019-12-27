The Hamilton Mall was sold this summer to New York-based Namdar Realty Group. This is the third mall the company has acquired in the state, after the Voorhees Town Center in Camden County and the Phillipsburg Mall in Warren County. The sale comes after the closing of two of the mall's anchor stores, Sears and JCPenney.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
