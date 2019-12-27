Hamilton Mall Black Friday

The Hamilton Mall opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, but only a handful of shoppers walked in and out of stores. 

The Hamilton Mall was sold this summer to New York-based Namdar Realty Group. This is the third mall the company has acquired in the state, after the Voorhees Town Center in Camden County and the Phillipsburg Mall in Warren County. The sale comes after the closing of two of the mall's anchor stores, Sears and JCPenney.

