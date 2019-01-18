HAMILTON – Two arrests were made Thursday morning after the driver of a PT Cruiser plowed his car into a police cruiser stopped at a red light before fleeing in the wrong direction down Black Horse Pike, police say.
Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Damon Zeak, 25, of Mays Landing hit a marked K9 police car stopped at a light on Route 50 and the Route 322 overpass. Zeak then drove the wrong direction down a Route 322 off-ramp and drove westbound in the highway’s eastbound lanes, and then westbound lanes, while pursued by Hamilton officers.
Zeak turned onto Elwood Road, “where his vehicle became disabled,” according to a Hamilton police press release. Zeak and his passenger, Elizabeth Workman, 19, also of Mays Landing, fled on foot before being arrested.
Zeak is charged with driving under the influence, eluding police, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on police, and assault by auto. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Workman is charged with eluding police and possession of a hypodermic needle. Her charges were placed on summons, police say, but she is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on an unrelated warrant.
The officer driving the struck cruiser suffered injuries and was treated and since released from the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona. His K-9 partner also suffered minor injuries.