The Hamilton Township Municipal building including the court office will remain open during normal business hours. Residents may access the court office between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to pay a ticket, make a payment on an installment plan, pay a Public Defender fee, apply for the Fresh Start program, make a records request or to conduct any other business with the course.
New court notices will be sent out with a date and time for your appearance. If your address has changed, please notify the court immediately.
You may reach the court office between the hours stated above at 609-625-6621.
