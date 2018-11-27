HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Strengthening Families Program is a nationally and internationally recognized parenting and family enhancing program designed for both high-risk and general population families.
It is a program that has been embraced by the Hamilton Township School District according to Supervisor of Special Projects Jeff Wellington.
“As the Supervisor of Special Projects, my main responsibility is the district’s Mental Health Initiative,” he said. “This initiative is multi-faceted including our district-wide Social Emotional Learning Curriculum, the middle school Lifelines Suicide Prevention Curriculum, our Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program, Non-violent Crisis Intervention staff trainings, Mindfulness practices, the use of Life Space Crisis Intervention and the Strengthening Families Program.”
“I feel the Strengthening Families Program is a very important component of our district's Mental Health Initiative because it specifically engages our students’ parents and families. Research has shown that parent engagement in education improves school-related behaviors, improves academic achievement and reduces school suspension rates. In my 27 years as an educator and school psychologist, I have observed that when parents are directly involved in their children’s schooling this involvement positively influences their child’s educational experiences. Children with strong family support tend to adapt better to school, get along better with peers, have better attendance, experience higher self-esteem, get better grades, have better relationships with their parents, and have better social skills.”
“Parents who have attended the program in the past have shared the benefits they have received from attending the program. Those benefits have included improved communication with their child, improved family communication through family meetings and discussions, learning how to deal with everyday issues that all families experience through interactive discussion, how to help children communicate their feelings, and how to positively reinforce the unique traits and characteristics of their family.”
“I believe the most important benefit the Strengthening Families program offers is the building of connections between home and school. The program helps our families and our program facilitators connect on an interpersonal level. These interpersonal connections build a bond between the school and the community one family at a time. These connections are ever-present as our students grow up attending our school district. When a student who has attended our Strengthening Families program faces a challenge whether it be academic, social or emotional they and their family can seek assistance from staff with whom they are acquainted with and comfortable.”
Wellington started the program last year at the George Hess Education Complex. There are two once-a-week for twelve-week sessions each year, one for children ages six to eleven and their parents and one for students ages three to five.
The program seeks to recruit volunteer families through the school district’s social media outlets as well as by fliers sent home with the students. “Our goal is 12 families with about 48 to 50 people per session,” Wellington said.
Each session starts with a family dinner at a table with a placard designed by the children in the family. Parents are then escorted to a classroom where they learn and discuss parenting skills and family relationships with school counselors. Meanwhile, the children also gather with counselors in learning groups to participate in activities designed to help them in relationships with their parents and their peers.
Dede Woodruff has been attending the current session with her husband Tom and children Kaia,11 and Kamryn, 4.
“Parents learn about reward systems,” she said. “We talk with our kids to see which rewards they like. If they don’t like them it’s not an incentive.”
“We do role-playing and act stuff out,” Kaia said.
While her parents and sibling attend their sessions, Kamryn is in a child care setting. “I get to play with blocks and feed the froggies in the classroom,” she said.
Chastity Cooper is attending the sessions with her three children. “It’s good to relate to other parents’ situations,” she said. “We learn how to be consistent, correct behaviors and how to embrace the reward system.
Parent Kamilah Salahuddin has been impressed with the program thus far. “It is benefiting parents who share the same frustrations,” she said. “It is comforting to know that you’re not alone.
“The parents are learning from each other which is a great benefit,” School Psychologist Kelly Crowder said. “They can then share that information with other families.
“They and the children get to know me on a personal basis through this,” counselor Laura Hackney said. “It helps to build trust which helps the relationship between school and home.”
“We’re not school and you are parents,” counselor Dotsi Shoenstein said. “We are all on the same level playing field as equals. There are great conversations where we learn from the parents as well.”
The Strengthening Families Program is funded through district Title 4 funds as well as grants from the Hamilton Township Parent Teacher Association and the Hamilton Township Education Association’s Families and Schools Together (FAST) grant program.