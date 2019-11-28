Hamilton Township Police

From left: In the first row - Officer Osby, Sgt. Virga, Sgt. Prychka, Sgt. Muller, Officer Zippilli, Officer Dimeo. In the second row - Sgt. Guerrier, Chief Ciambrone, Detective Fernan, Detective Rizzo, Officer Hanley, Officer Thoresen, Officer McColgan, Lt. Alcott. 

Each officer made a donation to participate in the township police's No-Shave November, and the money raised is going to a family who is battling cancer, police said.

