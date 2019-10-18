Hamilton Mall Halloween

The Silvereo Family, of Egg Harbor Township, dressed up in a Toy Story theme during Halloween at the Hamilton Mall, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. The Hamilton Mall is hosting a trick or treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that same day.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments