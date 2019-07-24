Hamilton Night Out 1

Cologne Fire Company member Ryan Clark helps three-year-old Caiden Mclean of Egg Harbor Township man a hose.

Billed at "the area's largest and best National Night Out event," the Hamilton Mall is scheduled to host from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will have shark riding, live music, food trucks, face painting and Police K9 demonstrations.

