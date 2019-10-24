Hammonton captains Hunter Macduff, Ryan Barts, Caleb Narty and Johnny Scibilia make their way to the pregame coin toss before playing Holy Spirit on Sept. 27 in Hammonton. The Blue Devils (3-2) travel to Rowan University in Glassboro to take on Kingsway Regional (3-2) for first place in the West Jersey Football League Royal Division.
Hammonton (5-2) at Eastern (4-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton as won five straight and will clinch at least share of the division title with a victory. Senior Blue Devils quarterback Ryan Barts has completed 31 of 48 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also run for 202 yards and five scores. Eastern features running backs Mike Suarez (554 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) and Amiel Davis (592 rushing yards, seven touchdowns).
