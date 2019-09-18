Hammonton (1-1) at Shawnee (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Blue Devils senior Ryan Barts has also scored three touchdowns. Shawnee is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Renegades quarterback Matt Welsey has completed 112 of 19 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
