Hammonton (1-1) at Shawnee (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Hammonton running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Blue Devils senior Ryan Barts has also scored three touchdowns. Shawnee is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Renegades quarterback Matt Welsey has completed 112 of 19 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

