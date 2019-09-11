Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams #25 runs the middle against Abegami's during the first half of high school football at Absegami High School Friday Sept 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Hammonton (1-0) at Timber Creek (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Jaiden Abrams ran for 193 yards and three touchdowns as Hammonton opened the season with a 51-12 win over Oakcrest. Caleb Narty also excelled for Hammonton with four carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Timber Creek sophomore quarterback Donovan Leary has completed 32 of 52 passes for 658 yards and seven touchdowns.
