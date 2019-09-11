092918_spt_absegami

Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams #25 runs the middle against Abegami's during the first half of high school football at Absegami High School Friday Sept 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Hammonton (1-0) at Timber Creek (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Jaiden Abrams ran for 193 yards and three touchdowns as Hammonton opened the season with a 51-12 win over Oakcrest. Caleb Narty also excelled for Hammonton with four carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Timber Creek sophomore quarterback Donovan Leary has completed 32 of 52 passes for 658 yards and seven touchdowns.

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

