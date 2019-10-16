Hammonton vs Holy Spirit

Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams #25 brakes free past Holy Spirit's Michael Weaver #31 during the first half high school football game at Hammonton High School Friday Sept 27,2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Hammonton (4-2) at Winslow Township (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Hammonton has won three straight. Blue Devils junior Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 930 yards. Hammonton quarterback Ryan Barts completed 4 of 5 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in a 14-0 win over Kingsway Regional last week. Winslow sophomore Jimel Quann has rushed 62 times for 402 yards.

