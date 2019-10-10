Hammonton vs Holy Spirit

Holy Spirit vs Hammonton High School football game at Hammonton High School Friday Sept 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The Hammonton and Kingsway Regional high school football teams will play 7 p.m. Friday at Rowan University.

The winner will take over first place in the West Jersey Football League Royal Division.

Both teams are 1-0 in the division. The game is at Rowan because Kingsway's field is being renovated

Hammonton (3-2) has won two straight. Junior running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 766 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kingsway (3-2) also features a standout running back in Alex Odom, who has rushed for 411 yards an five touchdowns.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments