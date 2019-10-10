The Hammonton and Kingsway Regional high school football teams will play 7 p.m. Friday at Rowan University.
The winner will take over first place in the West Jersey Football League Royal Division.
Both teams are 1-0 in the division. The game is at Rowan because Kingsway's field is being renovated
Hammonton (3-2) has won two straight. Junior running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 766 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kingsway (3-2) also features a standout running back in Alex Odom, who has rushed for 411 yards an five touchdowns.
