Hammonton Board of Education officials called for bids for a project to replace 2 natural turf fields with artificial turf. Work includes the installation of a field underdrain, additional storm sewer improvements, installing artificial turf, relocating the existing asphalt path and associated improvements. Bids will be read 10 a.m. March 3 in the Conference Room in the Samuel A. Donio Memorial Library, Hammonton High School, 566 Old Forks Road.
