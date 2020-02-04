Long Island University was the only NCAA Division I football program that believed in Hammonton High School senior Caleb Nartey.

In return, he chose to believe in LIU.

The 17-year-old committed to the university Thursday after being offered a scholarship.

LIU previously competed in Division II in football but last fall had its inaugural season in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

The Blue Devils senior made his official visit two weeks ago.

"The coaching staff seemed like a really seasoned coaching staff," Nartey said. "They looked well experienced, and the team was family-like. When I took my visit, they made me feel like I was part of their family already."

Nartey played primarily at cornerback for the Blue Devils but also saw reps as a slot receiver and running back. One of his best games of the season came in the Central Jersey Group IV semifinal against fourth-seeded Middletown South. He had touchdown catches of 27 and 54 yards and a 35-yard scoring run to lift top-seeded Hammonton to a 32-29 win.

The Blue Devils went on to beat Jackson Memorial 28-12 in the final for their first sectional title in 10 years.

Earlier in the season, he also had a multi-interception game against Eastern.

"He was one of the hardest working kids on the team, and probably to come through the program," Hammonton coach Jim Raso said. "He's a three-year starter for us, and the one thing that we asked him to do going into last offseason was to simply just elevate his game as far as being a leader and being able to play on both sides of the ball. And that's something that he did and did well."

The LIU Sharks, led by head coach/defensive coordinator Bryan Collins, compete in the Northeast Conference. They finished 0-10 in their first D-I season.

"I'm going to bring some tenacity, I'm going to bring hard work, (and) I'm going to bring determination," Nartey said. "The positive things I can bring to the program, I'm just going to try to instill that to their culture and develop a new brand."

