Hammonton looks to cap season with win over Shawnee in regional championship: After losing to Shawnee on Sept. 20, Hammonton went on a historic run to win the Central Jersey Group IV title en route to a rematch at the regional stage.
Longtime Buena Vista Township Mayor Chuck Chiarello dies at 64: Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, said Chiarello got him started in politics. They remained close friends, and he was there at the hospital with Chiarello’s wife, Cheryl, the night he died.
Judge me on more than impeachment vote, Van Drew says: The 2nd District representative received a letter from the Atlantic County Democratic chairman warning him he will face a primary challenge if he continues to oppose the impeachment of President Trump.
Ron Jaworski gets into holiday spirit with bike giveaway: The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and South Jersey businessman, who has long had a soft spot for South Jersey causes, donated 200 bicycles at the Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape YMCA on Friday.
Rowan student's fall from garage prompts campuswide discussion on mental health: This semester alone, Rowan has had three confirmed student suicides. University practices have changed to immediately provide students an assessment on their level of crisis before making a plan for when the student can meet with a counselor.
