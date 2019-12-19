Jada Thompson led the winners with 28 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Emma Peretti grabbed 11 rebounds.

Highland Regional 4 6 13 4 – 27

Hammonton 15 21 13 13 – 62

HR – Boone 3, Wright 5, Hamilton 2, Jennings 12

HAM – Divello 8, Smith 7, Thompson 28, Washington 11, Peretti 6, DeRosa 2

