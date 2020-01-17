Jada Thompson scored 18 for the Blue Devils, who evened their record at 4-4.

Emma Peretti had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Hammonton.

Pennsville 10 10 12 6 – 38

Hammonton 22 13 12 10 – 55

HAM – Divello 6, Smith 8, Palmieri 1, Thompson 18, Washington 8, Peretti 16

