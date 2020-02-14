Emma Peretti scored 14 and grabbed seven rebounds for Hammonton.

Hammonton 20 12 9 7 – 48

St. Joe 0 3 1 3 – 7

HAM – Divello 13, Smith 1, Palmieri 3, Thompson 4, Drialo 2, Washington 7, Berenato 3, Peretti 14, DeRosa 1

SJ – Jacquet 3, Dainton 1, Hutchinson 3

