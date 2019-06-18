Good evening, my name is Mandy Lin. It is an honor to be speaking before you today as the Class of 2019 Salutatorian. First and foremost, on behalf of the graduating class, I would like to thank the Hammonton Board of Education, administrators and teachers at Hammonton High School, family, friends, as well as anyone that has supported and helped us along this difficult journey. Your assistance has been crucial to our development and success throughout high school.
Class of 2019, we’ve waited 4 years for this moment. For some of you it probably feels like yesterday when you first stepped foot into high school as freshman; for others, the wait may feel like it has been 10 years. The different paths that we have taken have all ended up here on this field, but in a few hours, our paths will diverge again. Today I want to commemorate not the end of the journey, but the journey itself. 720 days of high school- there were many days that we spent in class pretending to be awake, nights at 12 when we opened up a blank document in addition to many personal adversities that each of us has encountered. We have faced many challenges – we even survived an entire week without air conditioning- but our class has proven that challenges are merely obstacles that we can conquer. And with each challenge, came a better triumph.
As the Salutatorian, I must “salute” the many accomplishments that members of our class have achieved. Over the past four years, the Class of 2019 made itself truly distinct, special and exceptional. I believe that we are perhaps the greatest class to have ever graduated from Hammonton High School so far. Our talents and accomplishments are extremely diverse: the softball team won the South Jersey Group 3 Championship in 2018, the girls tennis and basketball teams were both Tri-County Royal Division Champions in 2018, the marching band were NJ state champions in 2016 , this year’s Physics Olympics Team took first place in the annual NJ State Competition, we had members of this class display their talents in the spring musical, Grease, and we had students who dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the community. It is impossible to list everything that we have achieved during our time at high school. The talents that our class possesses show why we are truly “legendary.”
Class of 2019 graduation day may signify the end of high school, but it does not mean that it has to be the end of our passions. Whether you plan on continuing your studies in college, serving in the military, entering the work force or embarking on any other path, do not let anyone else dictate who you become. Be in charge of your growth and who you want to become. Continue to push barriers and change common standards. I urge each of you to find your ambition and your motivation and let it propel you to be successful.
Thank you and congratulations to the Hammonton High School Class of 2019.