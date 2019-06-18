Good Evening, and Welcome all to the Commencement Ceremony of the Hammonton High School Class of 2019.
When I tried to think about how I wanted to begin this speech, I’ll be honest, it was difficult. See, I wanted to avoid all of the clichés associated with the beginning of graduation speeches, like giving you the Webster definition of a word like “success”, or talking about this being “Not an end but a beginning”, or any of those overused inspirational phrases. So instead I’ll just talk.
I would be remiss if I didn’t start this speech with recognition of all those who have helped me achieve this goal over the course of my high school years. Mom, thank you for pushing me to be the best that I can be, and for never giving up on me or losing sight of the potential I had even in times when I couldn’t see it myself. Dad, thank you for keeping my head on straight when I couldn’t do it myself and for making me the man I am today. To everyone else who has helped me, thank you. You guys rock.
When I walked into this school on our first day of freshman year, I didn’t know many of you. Walking down the paths of the halls, I had always been introverted and therefore did not recognize many faces. I had few memories with any of you, and I’m sure many of you felt the same way. How many of those faces would turn into friends, into best friends, into boyfriends and girlfriends? The faces were familiar, we just didn’t know it yet.
Today I’m supposed to give you all a final message, or words of inspiration. But I’m not going to stand here in front of all these people, our proud parents and friends, and lie to you. For me to lay out a blanket statement saying that we are all going to grow to do amazing things, and all succeed in college, and all succeed in our careers, and life, that’s just not true. Some of us will fail. And that’s okay. Because no matter what, the sun will rise, and failure will shape us into the young men and women we are meant to be.
Trying to make drastic shifts in lifestyle too suddenly will only help you to self destruct and turn back on the goal that you’ve set for yourself. No, the big changes are discouraging. If you try to lost 20 pounds in a week, or increase your SAT score by 400 points in a month, you set yourself up for failure. Don’t become obsessed with an idea or a goal so much that you forget what it will take to get there. One step at a time, set simple goals for yourself every day. People aren’t born great--they can be born rich, they can be born famous, they can be born to Kim and Kanye West-- but people are not born great. Greatness is achieved by a number of small victories, compiled over time, until you reach your ultimate goal. Think of today as our lives being at the bottom of the stairs to success. Each step, every day, will bring us closer to our goals. As one very intelligent, very caring, and very amazing woman (whose name eludes me at the moment) once told me, “It is not enough to simply stare up the steps. We must step up the stairs.” People are not born great. Greatness is a choice. Greatness is earned.
And so class of 2019, as we walk once again down the paths of High School, things are a little different now. The steps we’ve taken have brought us together as a family, and our collective goal was reached--we’re graduating! So, class of 2019, look to your left, and to your right. The people that may have seemed to fade into the background before now sit beside you, eager to tackle the world and all it has to offer, same as you. Take my advice--set small goals, and achieve them every day. Avoid clichés whenever possible, because they really do get annoying, don’t they? And when all else fails, since I don’t want to leave this class with a formal, impersonal goodbye, remember to ditch the formalities and just talk.
Class of 2019, We did it.