July 4 from 11 a.m. to noon; fourth annual parade will run along Bellevue Avenue from Egg Harbor Road to Third Street and will begin lining up along the railroad tracks on North Egg Harbor Road at 10 a.m. 609-377-4474.
Hammonton Independence Day Parade
