Jared Beebe was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Luke Attanasi was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Hammonton (12-6). Michael Walter got the win with seven innings pitched, striking out eight, allowing one run on two hits for the Blue Devils.
Sports Editor
Jared Beebe was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Luke Attanasi was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Hammonton (12-6). Michael Walter got the win with seven innings pitched, striking out eight, allowing one run on two hits for the Blue Devils.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.