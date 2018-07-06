Pete Berenato threw a complete-game, no-hitter, striking out six to lead Hammonton to a 3-0 win over Absecon in the Atlantic County Baseball League on Friday. Brett Uhing hit a home run for Hammonton and Ray Kelan pitched six innings and struck out four for Absecon.
Margate Hurricanes 10, Ocean City 0: Mike Adams struck out seven in four innings and gave up two hits for Margate, while Jason Law and Chris Knott each hit a home run. Charlie Law and Jim Pasquale both had two hits. Margate is now 15-1.
— Matthew Gitsas