The Hammonton and Ocean City high school football teams boast illustrious football traditions.
But until recently it seemed as if time had passed both programs by.
Now revitalized, Ocean City and Hammonton will play for sectional championships on Friday.
Top-seeded Hammonton (9-2) will host second-seeded Jackson Memorial (8-2) at 7 p.m. for the Central Jersey Group IV title, while seventh-seeded Ocean City (8-2) will travel to top-seeded Shawnee (8-2) at 7 for the South Jersey Group IV championship.
“It’s a small town,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “Everywhere you bump into people, and they all have really positive things to say. The vibe is really interesting.”
The same can be said for Hammonton.
“The morale around town and in school is up,” Blue Devils coach Jim Raso said.
Ocean City has won four sectional championships, but Friday will be its first sectional final appearance since 2000, when it lost in the South Jersey Group III title game to Delsea Regional 35-22.
Smith took over the program in 2011. He had five straight losing seasons.
“When I got hired, the administration was really great,” Smith said. “They understood where we were. I told them this was going to be a project. It was not going to be an overnight turn around.”
Ocean City finished 6-4 in 2016. The next season the Red Raiders were 7-3 and made the playoffs. They slipped to 4-6 last season but still qualified for the postseason.
Smith said even when the Red Raiders had losing seasons, he still felt like the program was making progress. The biggest positive occurred when the school opened its own weight room.
“With the kids, it was just a matter of selling the program and getting people in the school excited about football again,” Smith said. “None of that happened overnight. It was a pretty deliberate process. Slowly it started to turn the corner, and now it’s taken on a momentum of its own.”
Few coaches faced as much pressure as Raso when he took over Hammonton in 2015. Raso, a 1995 Hammonton graduate and a former Blue Devils player, replaced Pete Lancetta, who is one of the top coaches in South Jersey history. Lancetta, now at St. Augustine, led the Blue Devils to 215 wins and four South Jersey titles in 26 seasons.
“Pete was my coach,” Raso said. “To me he’ll always go down as the best coach. I absolutely love him. We still talk today. It was hard trying to follow him.”
The Blue Devils finished 9-2 and reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals in 2015. But three straight non-winning seasons followed. Hammonton did reach the 2017 South Jersey Group IV final but finished that season with a losing record after losing the title game to Shawnee 41-6.
“It was a little rough,” Raso said. “We told the kids and the staff that we have to stick together. Don’t listen to what’s going on outside of the locker room. The people who really support you will support you through the good and the bad.”
During that stretch, Raso received some advice from long-time Southern Regional coach Chuck Donohue.
“He told me, 'You’re not going to be able to beat Pete Lancetta,'” Raso said. “'Just be the best Jim Raso you can possibly be.'”
Ocean City and Hammonton both enter Friday’s game with plenty of momentum. The Red Raiders advanced to the final with road upsets of second-seeded Mainland Regional 21-14 and sixth-seeded Long Branch (21-20). Friday will be Ocean City’s eighth road game this season.
“We’ve really rallied around that,” Smith said. “The whole theme of being road warriors. We’ve had good turnouts at all our away games. It feels like a community thing. Road trips are fun.”
Meanwhile, Hammonton has won eight straight. The Blue Devils are seeking their first sectional title since 2009. Hammonton had a vocal student section and played off fans at its 32-29 semifinal win over Middletown South last Friday.
“Ultimately that’s what you want,” Raso said. “You want the town support, the school spirit. It makes for a better atmosphere. Our kids are able to experience and understand that that’s how it was here for years and years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.