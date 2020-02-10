Hammonton

The unlit, .25-mile, 24-hour bike path runs along Moss Mill Road, starting at Lakeview Drive and ending at Hammonton Lake.

Hammonton officials called for bids for a bike path extension project. Work includes extending the exisiting bike path as well as drainage improvements along the extension. Bids are due 10 a.m. Feb. 19, when they will be read in Council Chambers, 100 Central Avenue. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments