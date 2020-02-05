Caleb Nartey

Hammonton senior Caleb Nartey recently committed to continue his education and football career at Long Island University. For the Blue Devils, Nartey primarily played cornerback but also contributed at running back and slot receiver. 'He was one of the hardest working kids on the team, and probably to come through the program,' Hammonton coach Jim Raso said.

