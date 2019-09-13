Ryan Barts had touchdown runs of 18 and 9 yards for Hammonton.

Donovan Leary had touchdown passes of six and 31 yards to Tarheeb Still for Timber Creek. Leary also had a 40-yard touchdown pass to Marcus James and 7-yarder to Justin Houston.

Zach Colluccio hit a 35-yard field goal.

Hammonton; 7 7 0 0—14

Timber Creek; 6 7 6 10—29

FIRST QUARTER

H — Barts 18 run (Ryker kick)

T — Leary 6 pass Still (kick no good)

SECOND QUARTER

H — Barts 9 run (Ryker kick)

T — Leary 40 pass James (Colluccio kick)

THIRD QUARTER

T — Leary 7 pass Houston (conversion fail)

FOURTH QUARTER

T — Colluccio 35 field goal

T — Leary 31 pass Still (Colluccio kick)

Records— T 2-1, H 1-1.

