Ryan Barts had touchdown runs of 18 and 9 yards for Hammonton.
Donovan Leary had touchdown passes of six and 31 yards to Tarheeb Still for Timber Creek. Leary also had a 40-yard touchdown pass to Marcus James and 7-yarder to Justin Houston.
Zach Colluccio hit a 35-yard field goal.
Hammonton; 7 7 0 0—14
Timber Creek; 6 7 6 10—29
FIRST QUARTER
H — Barts 18 run (Ryker kick)
T — Leary 6 pass Still (kick no good)
SECOND QUARTER
H — Barts 9 run (Ryker kick)
T — Leary 40 pass James (Colluccio kick)
THIRD QUARTER
T — Leary 7 pass Houston (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
T — Colluccio 35 field goal
T — Leary 31 pass Still (Colluccio kick)
Records— T 2-1, H 1-1.
