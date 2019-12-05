Hammonton vs Jackson Memorial

What: Group IV Regional Championship

Who: Hammonton (10-2) vs. Shawnee (9-3)

When/where: 4 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers

Tickets: $12 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens. Parking cost $15

How they got here:

Hammonton won the Central Jersey Group IV title by beating Brick Township 35-0; Middletown South 32-29 and Jackson Memorial 28-12.

Shawnee won the South Jersey Group IV title by beating Neptune 31-21; Millville 27-18; and Ocean City 28-0.

Key players:

Hammonton: Ryan Barts, QB, 45 of 70 for 736 yards and 11 TDs; Jaiden Abrams, RB, 249 carries for 1,713 yards and 21 TDs; Caleb Nartey, RB/WR/DB, 554 rushing yards and 10 catches for 219 yard and four TDs; Brock Bebee, OL/DL; Keyshun Clayton, LB; Johnny Scibilia, OL/DL; Michael Dogostino, OL/DL.

Shawnee: Matt Welsey, QB, 1,365 passing yards and 9 TD passes; Jake Barnett, RB, 526 rushing yards; Nate Summerville, WR, 33 catches for 594 yards; Tom Rebstock, RB; Matt Papa, LB, 82 tackles.

Inside the game: These teams met on Sept. 20 with Shawnee winning 31-8. Abrams, however, missed that game with a concussion. Shawnee lost to Long Branch 20-17 in last year’s Regional Championship game.

