For Hammonton, Jaiden Abrams had touchdown runs of 37, 1 and 6 yards. Ryan Bart had a 43-yard touchdown run, and AJ Ryker hit a 26-yard field goal.
Hammonton; 7 3 6 13—29
Winslow Twp.; 0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
H— Bart 43 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
H— Ryker 26 field goal
THIRD QUARTER
H— Abrams 37 run (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
H— Abrams 1 run (conversion fail)
H— Abrams 6 run (kick good)
Records— Hammonton 5-2, Winslow Twp. 2-4.
