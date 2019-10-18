For Hammonton, Jaiden Abrams had touchdown runs of 37, 1 and 6 yards. Ryan Bart had a 43-yard touchdown run, and AJ Ryker hit a 26-yard field goal.

Hammonton; 7 3 6 13—29

Winslow Twp.; 0 0 0 0—0

FIRST QUARTER

H— Bart 43 run (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

H— Ryker 26 field goal

THIRD QUARTER

H— Abrams 37 run (conversion fail)

FOURTH QUARTER

H— Abrams 1 run (conversion fail)

H— Abrams 6 run (kick good)

Records— Hammonton 5-2, Winslow Twp. 2-4.

