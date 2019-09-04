Head coach: Michael DiStefano (first season)

Last season's record: This is Hammonton's first season

Outlook: The Blue Devils are willing to improve and commit to supporting each another. They hope this can translate into a competitive inaugural season.

Key players: Julia Sulzner, Sr.; Ashley Lower, Sr.; Cayla Kalani, Sr.; Sloane Genovese, Sr.; Jamie Large, Sr.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

