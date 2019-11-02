Hammonton vs Holy Spirit

Hammonton captains Hunter Macduff, Ryan Barts, Caleb Narty and Johnny Scibilia make their way to the pregame coin toss before playing Holy Spirit on Sept. 27 in Hammonton. The Blue Devils (3-2) travel to Rowan University in Glassboro to take on Kingsway Regional (3-2) for first place in the West Jersey Football League Royal Division.

10. Hammonton (11) 7-2: Beat Washington Township

